Armsprime Media Launches the Viral Bhayani App

by businesswireindia.com

Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers proudly announces the launch of “The Viral Bhayani App”. One of the world’s most followed paparazzi photographers launches an app that promises to be your one stop destination for Bollywood entertainment.: “It gives us great pleasure to announce the launch of The Viral Bhayani App. As a company, we look to diversify our portfolio of social influencer offerings. Our key focus is the unique technology we have created and the level of customization we can do in break-speed time. We give the power to content creators to increase their fan engagement, monetize their content and own the channel they operate. We have a lot of exciting features in-store and with our AI-backed tech, content creators now have the opportunity of defining the value of their content and monetizing it. It helps creators decide price points of their own content and enables us to produce hyper-personalized and exclusive content for them.”Source: Businesswire