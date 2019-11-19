Arnaya Makes its Mark at the AD Design Show 2019

The luxury marble décor brand Arnaya, showcased at the AD Design Show 2019 in Mumbai. This Design Show has been synonymous with various designers, architects, and brands from across the globe. Arnaya created an impact at the AD Design show with its beautiful and bespoke products. The Mystic collection from Arnaya showcased the attention to detail in their products which were a standout at the show. The collections showcased ranged from original designs by Arnaya and also collaborations with celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan . Marble tiles and innovative designs by Nikita Mehta were also seen.

Gauri Khan product Designer for Arnaya



The products at the AD Design Show 2019, by Arnaya, made a clear statement regarding the capabilities of the brand. Products that can be used for gifting, art pieces and must-haves for any luxury project were a part of the display. A variety of architects, designers, celebrities and industrialists appreciated the designs and the stall saw visitors like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Farhan Akthar to name a few.

Manan Trivedi with Farhan Akhtar

Arnaya, as a brand, is known for its products which are made with precision craftsmanship and finesse. “Arnaya is a luxury lifestyle brand that creates bespoke marble and stone products. Our craftsmanship is impeccable and creates the most beautiful designs in natural materials. The ability to take on natural materials and create amazing products which are appreciated by designers and audience alike. This makes me believe that Arnaya is ready to reach greater heights,” Manan Trivedi, Founder of Arnaya.

The signature line by Gauri Khan showcased, a range of products created by in-house designers and architects. This included art, home furniture, sinks, bathtubs, accessories and finishes for walls and floors; all crafted from natural stone expertly curated from around the world and processed through the best in class machinery, which is further enhanced by the best artisans truly make Arnaya products a class apart.

Says Gauri Khan, "I am happy to collaborate with Arnaya, a brand that is truly distinguished by its excellence in craftsmanship and leadership in the natural stone industry. These days innovative design solutions to create luxury interiors today are being looked out for. Arnaya’s range of products is an exciting innovation in stone and marble and I believe it is going to be of great interest to interior designers and architects."

For more information, please contact: [email protected].