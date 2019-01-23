  • Download mobile app
23 Jan 2019
ATMA Launches School Connect for Road and Tyre Safety Awareness

Covai Post Network

January 23, 2019

Heralding the New Year on the theme of Safer India, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) launched a major exercise by engaging school students on the theme of Road & Tyre Safety.

 

ATMA School Connect

 

A day-long event held at TDI International School at Kundli Sonepat (Haryana) provided a platform to around 250 students from different schools to unleash their potential by participating in a colouring competition on the theme of road safety. While the children were engaged in a colouring competition, assembled parents were briefed about Tyre safety through distribution of Tyre Safety booklets. ATMA was actively supported by Indian Tyre Technical Advisory Committee (ITTAC) in the school connect project.

 

Children can be instrumental in spreading awareness on road safety in the society. Children travelling with families can insist on road safety in a way that no regulation can match. United Nations is also of the view that children in India can help in improving road safety by spreading awareness on the same,” said Mr. Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, ATMA.

 

“'Catch them young' should be the motto. The children need to be sensitised on road safety from a young age so that they realize that they have a responsibility for safety of themselves and their families,” added Mr. Budhraja.

 

                  

Take care of your vehicle tyres and they will take care of you

 

ATMA has released an animation film in which a family is seen going on a vacation. A caring husband has got the car checked thoroughly but draws a blank when the kid asks him if the tyres were checked too since tyre is a safety component. https://youtu.be/7DUDQm4fHko

 

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Akshay Taneja, Vice Chairman, TDI International School said, “Spreading awareness on road safety needs to be at the top of the agenda for every corporate in India. We are privileged to join hands with national industry bodies ATMA and ITTAC in this laudable cause. The children participated in Road safety colouring activity with great enthusiasm.

 

The event saw participation of several school principals from Sonepat besides Principal of TDI International School Mr. Harender Sharma who oversaw the school activity.

 

ATMA members which have been actively participating in Tyre Safety campaigns include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.

 

ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing Rs. 57000 crore (US$ 8bn) automotive tyre industry. Eleven large tyre companies comprising mix of Indian and International tyre majors and representing over 95% of production of tyres in India are members of the Association.

 
Source: Newsvior

