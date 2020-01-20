AURAK Signs an Agreement With The University of Texas at Arlington

by businesswireindia.com

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) have signed an agreement to set up a collaborative education program to maximize opportunities for students.

AURAK and the University of Texas at Arlington sign a deal to set up a collaborative education program (Photo : AETOSWire)

The deal means that students at AURAK who successfully complete three years of the undergraduate curriculum in Computer Engineering can be accepted at the Computer Science and Engineering Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Upon successful completion of the first year at UTA students will be awarded a bachelor’s degree from AURAK. Upon successful completion of the second year at UTA students will receive a master’s degree from UTA.

President of AURAK, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, signed the three-year agreement along with the Dr. Teik C. Lim, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“AURAK is very pleased to be able to sign this agreement which will help our students in tangible ways. The University of Texas at Arlington offers a great opportunity for our students to continue their education at an excellent institution in the United States and learn real skills that are in high demand on the job market,” Prof. Hassan said.

UTA’s global enrollment was nearly 60,000 for the academic year 2018-19. International students come from more than 100 countries, giving it one of the most diverse campus populations in the United States. It is the second-largest university in the University of Texas System and offers more than 180 baccalaureate, masters', and doctoral degree programs. The campus covers 170 hectares (420 acres) and includes state-of-the-art facilities.

AURAK is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education which provides the local, regional and international communities with a North American-style education integrated with Arab customs and traditions. AURAK is licensed by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates and has been accredited in the United States of America by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since December 2018. AURAK offers a total of 22 accredited undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

