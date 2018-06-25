Axis Bank Opens New Branch in Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir

by businesswireindia.com

₹ 30 lac personal accidental cover

Up to ₹ 30 lac partial & total permanent disabilities cover

₹ 2 lac worth of education benefits for wards of defence personnel (in case of accidental death)

Zero processing fees on home, personal and auto loans

1800-4198-007

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private bank, opened a new branch at Kargil, yesterday. Smt. Shikha Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank, along with Shri Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, and Shri. Sanjay Silas, president & Head – Branch Banking, Axis Bank, were present to inaugurate the new Axis Bank branch.The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like saving and current accounts, deposits, loans and locker facilities, to the district's residents and the contingent of defence personnel. The Kargil branch takes the presence of Axis Bank branches in the state to 26 along with 32 ATMs.Speaking at the event,, “We are pleased to open a branch in Kargil where we hope to serve the financial needs of both the local population as well as the uniformed personnel. Our vision is to provide customer-focused digital services, especially in remote regions of the country to further foster the drive towards a digital economy and promote financial inclusion”.For army personnel and pensioners, Axis Bank offers an exclusively designed salary account called the 'Power Salute'. Apart from core banking services, it also features special services like:Axis Bank has also introduced a toll-free helpline number ‘’ to serve the armed forces.Source: Businesswire