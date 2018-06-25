  • Download mobile app

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Axis Bank Opens New Branch in Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir

by businesswireindia.com

June 25, 2018

Business Wire India

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private bank, opened a new branch at Kargil, yesterday. Smt. Shikha Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank, along with Shri Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil, and Shri. Sanjay Silas, president & Head – Branch Banking, Axis Bank, were present to inaugurate the new Axis Bank branch.

The new branch will offer a comprehensive range of banking services like saving and current accounts, deposits, loans and locker facilities, to the district's residents and the contingent of defence personnel. The Kargil branch takes the presence of Axis Bank branches in the state to 26 along with 32 ATMs.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Sharma said, “We are pleased to open a branch in Kargil where we hope to serve the financial needs of both the local population as well as the uniformed personnel. Our vision is to provide customer-focused digital services, especially in remote regions of the country to further foster the drive towards a digital economy and promote financial inclusion”.

For army personnel and pensioners, Axis Bank offers an exclusively designed salary account called the 'Power Salute'. Apart from core banking services, it also features special services like:
  • ₹ 30 lac personal accidental cover
  • Up to ₹ 30 lac partial & total permanent disabilities cover
  • ₹ 2 lac worth of education benefits for wards of defence personnel (in case of accidental death)
  • Zero processing fees on home, personal and auto loans
Axis Bank has also introduced a toll-free helpline number ‘1800-4198-007’ to serve the armed forces. Source: Businesswire

