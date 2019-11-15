Bajaj Finserv Offers Lucrative Deals on Vivo Smartphones

by businesswireindia.com

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering a

ttractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers

Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company. Vivo India has an exclusive tie-up with Bajaj Finserv. These offers are valid till November 30th, 2019. to its customers purchasingby availing hassle-free finance from the company. Vivo India has an exclusive tie-up with Bajaj Finserv. These offers are valid till November 30, 2019.

smartphones. The offers are valid across Vivo V, S, and Y series of

Customers can avail 5% cashback and zero down payment facility

.

on the purchase of the Vivo V17 Pro from any of Bajaj Finserv’s partner store. Vivo V17 Pro is the latest phone in the Vivo India’s V-series and comes with a dual pop-up selfie camera.That’s not all, customers purchasing the latest Vivo V17 Pro on theusing the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard (Credit Card) stand a chance to save more. Customers can avail 15% cashback of up to Rs. 1500 on the purchase of Vivo V17 Pro. This offer is available to existing customers and new customers who opt in to purchase the co-branded SuperCard (post eligibility and acceptance) on across models like V17 Pro(8+128G), V15Pro (8+128G),Z1x(8+128G),V15(6+64G),S1(4+128G),S1(6+128G), S1(6+64G),Y17(4+128G),Y15(4+64G) and Y12 (3+64G).In addition to this, SuperCard holders can save big by redeeming their accumulated reward points and use the ‘Pay with Points’ feature when purchasing Vivo smartphones at Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner stores.Bajaj Finserv has partnered with the smartphone brand to offer up to 100% finance on all Vivo mobiles. Vivo completes 5 years in India and is offering loads of attractive offers as a part of their anniversary celebrationsCustomers can shop for the latest Vivo smartphones on EMIs across any of Bajaj Finserv’s 90,000+ partner stores.Source: Businesswire