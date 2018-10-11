BCW Opens Shenzhen Office

by businesswireindia.com

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications agency, today announced it has expanded its Greater China footprint by opening a new office in Shenzhen. The expansion is in response to the growing demand for international communications services from both existing and newly signed clients, which include Tencent, OPPO and BGI.

BCW Shenzhen has a local business license and offers a full spectrum of services to clients covering strategic counselling, integrated communications and project execution. The office will be led by Veeco Tang, Market Leader, and Brenda Zhang, Deputy Market Leader, supported by a strong team of integrated communications professionals. Tang reports to Qu Hong, Market Leader, BCW Beijing.

“BCW’s expansion in China reflects our rapid growth in the vital Asia-Pacific region and the growing global demand for integrated communications solutions to build brands and businesses,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “Shenzhen is a priority market for many businesses that are expanding regionally and globally, so it is critical that BCW has a strong offering where clients need us most.”

“The launch of BCW Shenzhen bolsters our presence within the Greater China market,” said Matt Stafford, President, BCW Asia-Pacific. “We are excited to push the boundaries of integrated communications for our clients in this growing international innovation hub and to help take Chinese businesses based in Shenzhen global.”

“Shenzhen is and will continue to be China’s innovation and economic development engine,” added Hong. “The launch of BCW Shenzhen further strengthens our coverage within the important Greater Bay Area, driving more support and more innovation for clients between our Guangzhou and Hong Kong offices.”

“Shenzhen is a fiercely competitive market, especially in the high-tech and financial industries, and it is also a rising digital and cultural center in China,” said Tang. “The opportunities for clients and our team members are limitless. It is a very exciting time to be in Shenzhen.”

About BCW

BCW is one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), the world leader in communications services. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.

BCW Shenzhen

7F-B21-22, Building B, Aerospace Science and Technology Square, Houhaibin Road and Haide 3rd Intersection, Nanshan, Shenzhen, P.R.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005899/en/

Source: Businesswire