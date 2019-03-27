Begin Right with Clovia’s Teen Collection

Banking on creating a joyful first experience, Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its new lingerie collection for teens. We all know how significant is that very first teen bra. It can either be the start of the most comfortable and supportive experience for your own self or can ruin that experience completely. The range consists of comfortable slip-on bras, quirky mid-waist hipsters and other unique options to create that perfect first experience for her.

Clovia – Beginner

This collection consists of non-wired slip on bras that are intended to provide the right support during the breast development stage of teenage girls. The colour scheme ranges from light, skin-colored bras that would blend right in with her school uniform giving her the no-show confidence to funky and playful prints for her party mode. The collection has been crafted by the softness of cotton and stretchability of spandex. These bras are specifically designed to offer a no-poke comfortable experience with full coverage cups and supportive broad under bands.

Talking about the new product range, Suman Chowdhury, Co-founder & COO, Clovia said, “As essential this growth stage is in every girl’s life, the accurate choice of teen bra is very significant in making or breaking that first experience. Hitting puberty means developing breasts that need the right support and comfort from the teen bra, more than we need it any other time. Clovia, with its new range, specifically designed for young girls, is here to reform the teenager bra shopping experience by bringing you the perfect fits and right comfort in the most alluring of styles.”

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie and sleepwear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The brand has been operating in the Indian market since 2012. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.



At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and sizes. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 5,50,000 units monthly.



For more information, please visit: www.clovia.com.