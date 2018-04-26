Bentley Systems Acquires Plaxis, and Complementary SoilVision, to Integrate Geotechnical Engineering within Digital Workflows for Infrastructure Projects

by businesswireindia.com

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Plaxis, the leading provider of geotechnical software, based in Delft, Netherlands, and the agreement to acquire soil engineering software provider SoilVision, based in Saskatchewan, Canada. The acquisitions, with Bentley’s market-leading borehole reporting and data management software gINT, serve to make Bentley a complete source for geotechnical professionals “going digital.” Finally, BIM advancements can be extended to the essential subsurface engineering of every infrastructure project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006935/en/

PLAXIS 3D performs three-dimensional analysis of deformation, soil-structure interaction, and stability in geotechnical engineering and rock mechanics.

Projects necessarily begin with geotechnical surveys and sampling, captured with gINT for versatile documentation and reporting. Next, professionals perform engineering related to soil properties, soil behavior, and groundwater flow using SoilVision’s SVOFFICE applications, supplemented by Plaxis’ offerings. Then soil-structure interaction is analyzed through Plaxis’ design, simulation, and engineering software (e.g. PLAXIS 2D, PLAXIS 3D).

The new opportunity, by way of digital workflows enabled through Bentley’s comprehensive modeling environment, is for geotechnical applications to be integrated with Bentley’s structural applications (such as STAAD, RAM, and SACS) for unprecedented geo-structural engineering performance. As changes may occur in owner requirements, structural strategies, or site conditions (continuously surveyed through UAVs and Bentley’s ContextCapture for reality modeling), geotechnical analysis could be continuously applied for improved outcomes, as managed through ProjectWise collaboration services.

For today’s infrastructure demands, geotechnical considerations are coming to the fore. Urbanization, for instance, drives growth both vertically and underground, with emphasis on the capacity of foundations and tunnels. And new infrastructure projects of every type depend upon constructed dams, embankments, dikes, levees, and reservoirs to improve their resilience. Moreover, new asset types such as offshore wind turbine structures require new geotechnical analysis capabilities, in this case to be accomplished with Plaxis’ forthcoming MoDeTo software.

Because infrastructure assets are crucially linked to subsurface environs, they are vulnerable to geo-environmental risks including seismic activity, subsidence, and weather impacts. Leveraging new digital workflows which incorporate real-time monitoring and analytics during infrastructure operations, geotechnical professionals can play the increasingly valuable role they deserve in achieving geo-environmental resilience.

Bentley Systems CEO, Greg Bentley said, “My colleagues and I welcome our new teams from Plaxis and SoilVision, which have in common a zeal for applying science for better engineering practice. Dr. Ronald Brinkgreve from Plaxis and Dr. Murray Fredlund, founder of SoilVision, exemplify this. I believe that every geotechnical engineer has benefitted from Plaxis’ continuous advancement, in scope and quality, of tools for their discipline to add value. With a professional and dedicated management team led by Jan-Willem Koutstaal, Plaxis has become one of the most successful software businesses I have ever seen.”

Bentley added, “While most infrastructure engineering disciplines converged around intuitive 3D models, geotechnical applications seem to have followed a less graphically intensive development path, and so have remained isolated from cross-discipline workflows. This ‘disconnected’ mindset prevailed even while Plaxis, SoilVision, and gINT mainstreamed 3D innovations. Our BIM platform’s comprehensive modeling environment will finally embrace the geotechnical profession in digital workflows for every infrastructure project and asset.”

Tony O’Brien, global practice leader for geotechnics for Mott MacDonald, said, “PLAXIS is one of our core analysis tools being used across our global geotechnics practice. When used by experienced specialists, PLAXIS can analyze many of our most complex ground-structure interaction problems. In Bentley’s hands, we have high expectations that we can accomplish more through digital workflows made possible through integration of PLAXIStechnology with Bentley’s comprehensive modeling environment—workflows that are compatible with Mott MacDonald’s commitment to connected thinking and solving complex infrastructure challenges.”

About Plaxis

Plaxis is a global market leader in geotechnical engineering software based on the finite element method, offering its applications to users in more than 100 countries worldwide. With a well-established reputation as the industry standard for geotechnical design, Plaxis software serves project owners, contractors, and consultants in civil engineering, oil and gas, offshore industries, and governmental organizations. www.plaxis.com

About SoilVision

Founded in 1997, SoilVision has championed 3D conceptual design and analysis of slope stability, groundwater flow, stress/deformation, contaminant transport, thermal flows in saturated/unsaturated soils, and coupled processes for geotechnical engineers and hydrogeologists. The software solves complex problems by performing numerical modeling and analysis of earth structures in the areas of soil and rock slope stability of earth dams, open pits, levees, embankments, and retaining walls. The software has been utilized for basic designs as well as advanced unsaturated analysis. The software is utilized extensively in the mining industry for the design and evaluation of large engineered earth structures. www.soilvision.com

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure – complemented by comprehensive managed services offered through customized Success Plans.

Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,500 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $700 million in annual revenues, and since 2012 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions. www.bentley.com

Related Images:

PLAXIS 3D

Caption: PLAXIS 3D performs three-dimensional analysis of deformation, soil-structure interaction, and stability in geotechnical engineering and rock mechanics.

SoilVision

Caption: SoilVision applications provide capabilities for engineering related to soil properties, soil behavior, and groundwater flow.

##

Bentley, the “B” Bentley logo, AssetWise, ContextCapture, gINT, MicroStation, ProjectWise, RAM, SACS, and STAAD are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006935/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006935/en/Source: Businesswire