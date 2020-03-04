Black Shark Unveiled the World First 5G Gaming Smartphone Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro, and Black Shark Bluetooth Earphones 2

March 4, 2020
After the launch of its freshest branding that highlights “Gaming is Real”, the cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark proudly announces the arrival of its newest gaming device on the Chinese market, the world’s first 5G gaming smartphone series: Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005679/en/
Black Shark 3 Pro (Photo: Business Wire)
Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience by its hardware, software and services, and create the best gaming world with global gamers. With the new Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, Black Shark once again leads the industry trends with extraordinary R&D innovation capacity.
World’s First 5G Gaming Smartphone with Extraordinary Performance
Other spectaculars features all for the real gaming smartphone:
The Front Facing Symmetry Stereo Speakers located on both rims of the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro provide even volume during gameplay. Thanks to the front-facing design, the sounds will not be obstructed in handheld position, enabling more immersive stereo audio experience. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also returned to echo global gamers’ longing request. Apart from the traditional USB Type-C charging, there are 4 magnetic charging contacts on the rear panel, supporting 18W fast charge, gamers are able to charge the phone when gaming with more comfortable handheld position. Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro shares the same triple camera setup, consisting a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP camera for bokeh. The super night mode in RAW Domain provides a clear and vivid shot at night. The x-axis linear motor only in Black Shark 3 Pro massively improves the tactile experience. The different vibrations for different gaming scenarios add a new communication dimension in mobile gaming.
The Unmatched Control Experience
The Outstanding Display Quality
Enhanced Gaming Experience with Bluetooth Earbuds Ophidian
On the same day of the new Black Shark 3 series launch to the Chinese market, Black Shark also introduced a new Bluetooth gaming earbuds, Black Shark Bluetooth Earphones 2 (Black Shark Ophidian Gaming Earbuds) on the well-known crowdfund platform Indiegogo. With the world’s lowest latency of 50ms, this new innovation is enabling users to listen to the sound of battle and shootouts as instant as when it happens on the screen.
With the world-renowned Knowles balanced armature drivers, a 10mm moving coil, and LHDC with a bandwidth that is 3x larger than most Bluetooth earphones deliver a premium listening experience.
Black Shark Ophidian was designed with looks and comfort in mind. At only 22g, the ergonomic bullet-style earbuds have a sleek design that’s complemented by bright and saturated RGB lights, making them fit perfectly with any gaming setup.
Earbuds can be recharged to 100% through the USB-C connector in 90 minutes to enjoy 14 hours of playback time without RGB lights.
Availability and Pricing
|
BLACK SHARK 3
|
BLACK SHARK 3 PRO
|
Available from 03 March 2020
|
Available from 10 March 2020
|
8+128G
|
CNY 3499
|
8+256G
|
CNY 4699
|
12+128G
|
CNY 3799
|
12+256G
|
CNY 4999
|
12+256G
|
CNY 3999
|
/
|
/
The overseas launch of Black Shark 3 series will be introduced in the near future.
About Black Shark
Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit the company’s global website: http://global.blackshark.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005679/en/