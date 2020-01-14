BNP Paribas Cardif Selects Moody's Analytics Solution for IFRS 17

by businesswireindia.com

Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, announced today that BNP Paribas Cardif has selected the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity™ for IFRS 17 solution for its global implementation of IFRS 17. The insurance subsidiary of BNP Paribas will use the RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17 to meet the stringent reporting requirements of the new accounting standard.

Designed to support the needs of actuaries, finance, and IT professionals, the RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17 comes with all the capabilities required for an efficient implementation of IFRS 17. Available as a software-as-a-service solution, it integrates seamlessly with an insurer’s existing infrastructure, connecting data, models, systems, and processes between actuarial and finance functions.

“We are delighted that BNP Paribas Cardif has selected our solution for their implementation of IFRS 17, which will have far-reaching impact on insurance companies worldwide,” said Andy Frepp, Executive Director at Moody's Analytics. “We are assisting a rapidly growing number of insurers to meet the new accounting and disclosure requirements efficiently, and use our tools to move beyond reporting to make better, faster business decisions.”

“BNP Paribas Cardif’s selection of the Moody’s Analytics solution for IFRS 17 was driven not just by its functionalities and ease of use, but also the depth of Moody’s Analytics actuarial and solutions expertise,” said Murielle Puron Chambord, Chief Financial Officer at BNP Paribas Cardif.

Earlier this year, Moody’s Analytics was named a Category Leader in "IFRS 17 Technology Solutions: Market and Vendor Landscape 2019," a Chartis Research report that assesses 10 leading vendors of IFRS 17 solutions.

For the latest IFRS 17 insight from Moody’s Analytics, visit the Moody’s Analytics IFRS 17 Thought Leadership Center.

Click here to learn more about the Moody’s Analytics RiskIntegrity solution for IFRS 17.

