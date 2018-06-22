Brickwork Finance Academy Confers the Banking and Financial Analyst Certification to Its Class of 2018 Students

by businesswireindia.com

“

Indian Economy is in a very interesting phase now with many financial reforms undertaken in last few years. I am sure students like you with a very relevant knowledge in Capital Markets and India Corporate have a very good starting point to build a career in Finance. I wish you all the best!”

Many working executives are finding a need to understand the fundamentals of finance, banking and risk in the context of the changing financial scenario in India. Many of the young are aspiring to qualify and pursue the opportunities that the fast-growing financial services industry is creating.

The Banking and Financial Analyst program is a convenient way for fulfilling these aspirations. It has, over the years, developed concise and precise materials and a tested methodology for providing working executives and young analysts the essentials and practical case studies in credit and equity markets.

I would like to congratulate all the candidates who have been successful in the Level I and/or Level II examinations as well as those who participated in the program to receive participation certificates.”

"Nowadays young professionals having studied for years by ignoring friends, family and health, and in addition spending thousands of dollars, end up competing with another hundred thousand for getting a job. During the course of employment, many would realize the knowledge gaps to handle their responsibilities. In this scenario, the work and study programs are most beneficial for the overall development of a professional. Banking & Financial Analyst program is a unique program which allows candidates to interact with best rating analysts, experienced top bankers in rating committees and C-level executives from the client side. The weekend classes too are interactive sessions conducted by the industry practitioners. Anybody can study sitting in a dark room to get a top score, but in the real world ability to interact is the most crucial skill and Brickwork Finance Academy helps in improving such arts of finance."

“Banking and Financial Analyst (BFA) program is aimed at building domain knowledge and demonstrating analytical skills in the field of Credit, Investment and Risk Management. The BFA course prepares students to take up career in the financial services industry, such as Banks, Mutual Funds and Insurance companies. The students gain extensive on-the-job training and help to boost their profile.”

Brickwork Finance Academy conducted Banking & Financial Analyst Convocation for the graduating Class of 2018 on 16 June 2018, at their Campus in Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The Academy also inaugurated the Class of 2019., Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Templeton Asset Investment India was the Chief Guest and presided over the event., while delivering the convocation address said,Delivering the Inaugural Address,, Advisor, Brickwork Finance Academy and former Director of IIMB, said, "Addressing the audience,President of Brickwork Finance Academy said,According to Shri D Ravishankar, Founder Director of Brickwork Ratings,The Class of 2018 comprised of, primarily Postgraduates – CA, CFA, MBA, Engineers, M.Sc., MCA, etc. About 57% of the candidates are MBA / Post Graduates / Engineers, 33% have passed various levels of CA, CFA-US and 10% are undergraduates.The present Class of 2019 has enrolments from experienced finance professionals from reputed organizations such as Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, HDFC, Dun & Bradstreet, E&Y, SREI Equipment Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Home Finance, Religare etc. The students are from top B schools such as IIM-Kozikhode, BITS Pilani, NMIMS-Mumbai; Great Lakes of Management-Chennai, Xavier School of Management, and reputed foreign institutes such as Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK and SP Jain, Dubai. In addition, students who have certified as Chartered Accountants and CFAs form part of the student community.Source: Businesswire