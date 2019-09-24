Burn Those Calories in Style with Clovia Active

The wedding season is almost around the corner and what better time to get yourself in shape than this. Clovia, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its all-new range of moisture-wicking activewear called ‘Clovia Active’. From trendy designs and cuts to vibrant and unique colors, the range has it all.





Every piece is designed to maximize your mobility, efficiency, and endurance while you burn those calories. The range has been fashioned with four-way stretch fabric that gives a seamless finish and shape to your body while creating a contouring slimming effect. The workout pants come with a high waistband to support that tummy and the sports bras are available in chic, sexy racerback, and cage bra designs to avoid unwanted bounce and sweat it out in style. The entire collection has been crafted with breathable fabric and the innovative moisture lock technology which helps you keep cool during those vigorous work out sessions.

Talking about the new collection, Soumya Kant, Founding Member, Clovia, said, “Gym clothes play a significant role in improving the overall workout experience. We, at Clovia, understand that comfort and style go hand in hand when it comes to people choosing their wardrobe these days and the right kind of activewear boosts women’s confidence significantly. Choose from our wide variety of activewear and get closer to the curves you have always wanted.”



The activewear collection is available at www.clovia.com and Clovia’s retail outlets at a starting range of Rs. 299.

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie, sleepwear and activewear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, activewear, and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers and fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear, keeing up with the international designs and styles. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold prints, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colors. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 600,000 units monthly.