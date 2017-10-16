YuppTV India Private Ltd. Wins Frost & Sullivan’s “India Companies to Action Award OTT Video Services Market” at the 2017 India Best Practices Awards Banquet

YuppTV India was named “India Companies to Action Award OTT Video Services Market” at Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 India Best Practices Awards Banquet in Mumbai.

YuppTV India is one of the leading OTT platforms offering regional South Asian content to audiences in India and across the globe. It offers a compelling library with over 250 channels in 14 languages, with live and catch up options, bringing premium regional content to over 25 devices. A robust back-end technology with innovative solutions for OTT platforms and a strong product portfolio make its value proposition unique and unparalleled in the industry.

The company has carved a niche for itself among the vast Indian diaspora settled across the world that has limited access to legitimate regional content. The company has strategically tapped into the regional content segment, which is in high demand in India, as majority of the OTT platforms only cater to Hindi and English speaking viewers.

Extending hearty congratulations to YuppTV India on winning the award, Vidya S. Nath, Senior Director, Digital Media Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “YuppTV is a pioneer in the industry with a unique product that caters to an audience that is under-served/under-penetrated and starved of regional content. The company’s ability to leverage technological prowess to build diverse products and solutions sets it apart from the competitors.

Since its launch in India, it has strategically partnered with some of the leading production studios, to bring premium regional content on an OTT platform to audiences here and abroad. With the OTT video services market disrupting traditional TV viewing habits in India, YuppTV will emerge as one the front runners in this niche segment in the next few years. Its cutting-edge technology and innovative product offering will drive customer acquisition.”

Accepting the honor, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV India said, “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the exceptional team of YuppTV and I sincerely thank the jury for bestowing this honor upon us. When we started YuppTV nearly a decade ago, it was merely a dream to disrupt the traditional TV experience and make one’s favorite shows and movies easily accessible over the internet. From that point, we have definitely come a long way and there are still miles left to cover for us. This recognition only motivates us to further drive the change, accelerate innovation, create more jobs and hopefully, transform this world to be a better place.”

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of regional and global markets for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, strategic product development, etc.

