Bustling Tech Innovation Continues at CES Asia 2018 Day Two

The bustling tech innovation continues on day two of CES Asia® 2018. Leaders from Alibaba A.I. Labs, Lenovo, Horizon Robotics, Volcanics Venture, Baidu Capital and TouchPal took the CES Asia keynote stage to share visions and announce innovative tech products. CES Asia 2018, Asia’s premier technology event, runs through June 15 in Shanghai, China.

Miffy Chen, head of Alibaba A.I. Labs, kicked off day two by announcing TMall Genie AI Union to accompany its TMall Genie. She also announced the world’s first commercial Bluetooth mesh chip at a $1 USD price point. Chen emphasized the humanization, connectivity and ecological services of the TMall Genie intelligent personal assistant, AliGenie.

Lenovo presented an afternoon keynote focused on the future of mobility and 5G connectivity. Ablikim Ablimit, vice president for strategy and business development, China Geo, focused on the strategic vision of “Smart Lenovo, Serve China,” and four major business layouts of corporate transformation. Dr. Chang Cheng, vice president Lenovo Group, head of Lenovo China Mobile Business Unit discussed smart phone application technology breakthroughs, and how AI, blockchain and other new technology trends will drive the smart phone industry into the next era.

The CES Asia 2018 keynote series ended with China’s Powerful Startup Economy panel where executives from Horizon Robotics, Volcanics Venture, Baidu Capital and Touch Pal sat down to talk about the rapidly growing entrepreneurship scene in China and how it compares to other innovation hotbeds around the world.

A robust conference program focused on smart mobility, AR/VR and robotics painted a picture of cutting-edge technology that is uniting industries and furthering economic growth. Deloitte’s Simon Dixon led a discussion around the implementation of smart mobility in urban transportation, with a focus on how cyber systems could facilitate complete integration. Panel member, Evan Tahler of Voom, added his take on the role of airborne urban transport as the next logical step in solving the urban congestion issues, stating that by 2030 up to five billion people would be inhabiting urban centers.

The AR/VR Forecastpanel highlighted that 2018 and 2019 will be critical years for AR/VR especially in the development of all-in one products and stressed how the Chinese market is at the forefront particularly in industrial application.

The Union of Content and Technology session focused on how content related industries are changed and influenced by technology evolutions. Emerging technologies including AI and big data are applied to content creation and help generate marketing and content distribution platforms.

CES Asia is one of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia. The 2018 exhibit floor is 2.5 times larger than the inaugural 2015 show, featuring products from more than 500 global companies, including more than 100 startups, across more than 50,000 gross square meters.

The Best of CES Asia Award winners were announced on day two of CES Asia 2018. The program, presented by ZOL, a leading technology portal site in China, selects and highlights breakthrough products and technologies from AR/VR, vehicle tech to best of show. TechNode honored startups with the greatest potentials to lead future investment and technology development trends through the CES Asia Startup Awards. Seven startups won best company in respective product categories.

CES Asia 2018 takes place at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) and Kerry Hotel. For the latest news, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 concludes June 15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

