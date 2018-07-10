Cafe Coffee Day Turns 22 on 11th July, 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Celebrates by offering free Cappuccino all day exclusively at its mother outlet in Bangalore

Additionally offers a Cappuccino for just Rs. 22 plus tax at all other outlets across India from 4:00 pm to 4.22 pm

Details at a glance

Offer 1:

Offer 2:

They say that from humble beginnings come great things! 22 years ago on 11July 1996, the pioneer of India’s cafe culture,opened its first outlet on Brigade Road, Bangalore. Fast forwarding to the present, Café Coffee Day is now present across the country with over 1700 outlets. To celebrate 22 years of the brand, Café Coffee Day has organised something special for its customers at its very first outlet.To add to the birthday celebrations,will also serve patrons at all the other outlets in the country, its signatureso don’t miss out on Café Coffee Day’s amazing birthday treat!For over two decades Café Coffee Day has been spreading coffee love across India and cemented its place in the hearts of coffee drinkers with a wide range of food and beverages. While enjoying your coffee, don’t forget to indulge in Cafe Coffee Day’s all day menu which includes a variety of dishes like Chilli Cheese Toastizza, Big Crunch Chicken Cheese Burger, a range of Pizzas, Wraps and Sandwiches too!So, come join the party with a cup of Cappuccino at Café Coffee Day!: A free Cappuccino to celebrate Café Coffee Day’s 22birthday at its Brigade Road outlet!: Wednesday, 11July 2018: All Day: Café Coffee Day, Windsor House, Brigade Road, Bangalore: One Cappuccino at INR 22 plus tax at Café Coffee Day: Wednesday, 11July 2018: 4.00 pm to 4.22 pm: At all Café Coffee Day outlets across the country except Brigade Road cafe in Bangalore where the cappuccino will be freeSource: Businesswire