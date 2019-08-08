CanAm Presents Its Investor-Focused Redeployment Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

,

How do I know that the redeployment investment will be USCIS-compliant, so I do not jeopardize my I-829 Petition?

How do I make sure my capital is preserved until I am eligible to be repaid?

Municipal bonds intended for infrastructure-related spending;

Mezzanine loans to qualifying real estate developers; and/or

Longer-term preferred equity investments in real estate projects

Who might choose municipal bonds as their EB-5 redeployment option?

Investors seeking lower risk and who are willing to accept relatively lower returns in exchange for being able to liquidate shortly after meeting all immigration requirements. This option generally suits investors who only need to redeploy for a short period of time, perhaps less than 2 years.

approximately 3-5 years

In a real estate development’s financing structure, a mezzanine loan is subordinate to the senior construction loan in order of payment priority (i.e., once the developer pays operating expenses and the outstanding senior debt, revenues must go to pay the mezzanine loan before equity investors can receive any distributions.

Who might choose Mezzanine Loans as their EB-5 redeployment option?

Mezzanine loans may be suitable redeployment options for investors who are facing mid–long term redeployment periods and have moderate risk tolerance. The main advantages of investing in mezzanine loans are that the investment may generate periodic cash interest payments during the investment term, there is fixed term, and the investment is usually secured by priority to the owner’s equity in a special-purpose entity which owns the project.

Who should choose Preferred Equity Real Estate as their EB-5 redeployment option?

PERE investments may be suitable redeployment options for investors who seek higher returns and/or need to redeploy generally for 5+ years and do not need liquidity. This vehicle can serve investors who want to further invest their EB-5 capital to generate more income in the United States. PERE investments play an important role in investors’ portfolio by adding diversification, reducing volatility and potentially providing higher after-tax returns.

All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional, legal, investment, and/or financial advice, nor does any information herein constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto.