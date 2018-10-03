Capital Markets Lawyer David Cameron Joins Dorsey in Hong Kong as Partner

by businesswireindia.com

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced that David Cameron has joined the Firm’s Corporate Group in Hong Kong as a Partner.

Mr. Cameron’s practice focuses on international capital markets work. He specializes in representing and advising corporate and investment banking clients on debt and equity offerings pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, including high-yield, investment grade, private placements, block trades and medium-term note programs for issuers across Asia. Mr. Cameron also has extensive experience with green bonds and Masala bonds. His recent work before joining Dorsey has included advising on the State Bank of India’s Section 4(a)(2) equity offering of US$2.3 billion, the largest-ever Qualified Institutions Placement out of India to date, JSW Steel’s US$500 million high-yield bond offering, CK Hutchison Holdings’ US$1.8 billion dual tranche Rule 144A senior note offering and Sri Lanka’s sovereign US$1.5 billion Rule 144A senior note offering.

He joins Dorsey from Allen & Overy, where he was counsel in that firm’s Capital Markets practice in Hong Kong. Before joining Allen & Overy in 2016, he was an associate for over seven years in the Capital Markets practice in the Hong Kong office of Linklaters. Mr. Cameron is a Registered Foreign Lawyer in Hong Kong and admitted to practice in the State of New York.

Mr. Cameron has a B.A. degree from Georgetown University, an M.A. degree in International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.B.A. degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

“David Cameron is a superb capital markets lawyer with extensive experience and deep expertise in multi-jurisdictional debt and equity transactions, especially those emanating across Asia. He will be a terrific addition to our strong capital markets practice in Hong Kong,” noted Dorsey Partner Simon Chan, who heads the Firm’s Hong Kong office. “Also, his practice and clients will benefit from Dorsey’s collaborative culture and its client service-focused mission.”

“We are delighted to have David join us in Hong Kong,” added Dorsey Managing Partner Ken Cutler. “He is another example of the key, strategic hiring we are continuing to do to build our depth and breadth across our practices and in our offices in Asia, Europe and North America.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Dorsey and its world-class team of corporate and capital markets lawyers,” noted Mr. Cameron. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to utilizing the Dorsey platform to provide quality and value to future clients.”

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking and financial institutions, development and infrastructure, energy and natural resources, food, beverage and agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

