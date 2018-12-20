Century Pulp & Paper Launched Biodegradable Cellulose Film “Natura Wrap”

by businesswireindia.com

The country's one the leading paper manufacturing company, Century Pulp & Paper took another initiative with its strong focus on hygiene and health by launching an innovative product, Biodegradable cellulose film “Natura Wrap” at Company’s Plant in Lalkua.On this occasion Century Pulp & Paper CEO, J P Narain said that today food packaging play an important role. Packaging material should ensure safe food quality and also retaining the aroma. Natura Wrap being a cellulose film not only ensures superior aroma retention property that preserves freshness but also safeguard food quality. Over and above the best feature of Natura Wrap is that it is completely biodegradable making it an absolutely environment-friendly product.With Natura wrap coming in market, the company has shown its innovative approach with this product towards “Clean India, healthy India mission”. Century Pulp & Paper CEO, J P Narain also stated that, we’re incredibly proud of our leadership role in introducing new, environmentally-friendly packaging material for the market.According to Mr. Alok Prakash, Chief Sales Officer, Century Pulp & Paper, Natura Wrap is a non-sticky film with good dead fold properties suitable for twist wrapping and flexible packaging materials. "It is a thin transparent, breathable, cellulose film of natural origin with high gloss. It maintains freshness of the packed ingredient for long duration with that it has got good heat & chemical resistance. In coming days we are looking at enhancing our product portfolio through increase the length and depth of the product line – Under hygiene and health," he said.This transparent film manufactured from cellulose originated in Plant cell wall. The Product, Cellulose films are promptly decomposed in soil or compost and are degraded into water producing carbon dioxide gas and Biomass. Company has made the product available in retail market with range of length from 9 meter to 100 meter to address the various requirements of customers.Century Pulp and Paper has also recently forayed into tissue retail segment with its vast range of product portfolio. Being one of the largest manufacturers of tissue jumbo roll it has its big infrastructure to cater to the market requirement. Since Century is into the paper business for more than 3 decades it has its extensive market reach at PAN India level. Hence, Century Pulp and Paper has its edge towards servicing the customer.Source: Businesswire