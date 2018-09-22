Century Real Estate Launches Century Greens

by businesswireindia.com

The project launch witnessed a turnout of over 600 guests and visitors. Celebrations included fun filled and engaging activities like kite flying, pottery making workshops, workshops on organic farming and kids’ zone activities like painting. There was an organic flea market selling carefully selected local, sustainable and handcrafted products and a band performance by Beat Gurus.

Century Real Estate launched– a plotted development project for those seeking a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle within a smart environment. Rooted in nature, Century Greens is spread over 18 acres with 239 smart plots offering approximately 4.5 lakh square feet of saleable area. The various plot dimensions in square meters are 30*40, 30*50 and 40*60. The project is located in North Bengaluru, off IVC road near Bengaluru International airport. It is in close proximity to educational institutions, hotels, sports centers, hospitals, and upcoming retail centers.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate said, “Continuing our rich legacy and pre-dominance in plotted developments since 1985, we are proud to extend our portfolio with this latest addition. North Bengaluru is becoming one of the most important real estate markets in Bengaluru. We are happy to offer Century Greens to people who are looking for environment friendly homes amidst lush greenery. In today’s fast paced life, everybody is looking at a space where they can relax. This new plotted development will be eco-friendly with infusions of smart technology and perfect for those aspiring for a green and sustainable lifestyle.”Century Greens is built within a smart ecosystem, replete with its very own organic fruit and vegetable gardens, reflexology park, pathways with plenty of green landscaping, butterfly park and recycled furniture. Similar to other projects of Century Real Estate, this project has continued its focus on environment –friendly initiatives like rainwater harvesting pits and sustainable waste management.The project also boasts of solar facilities like solar street lights at critical junctions, solar walkway washers, and solar lighting in the clubhouse. More eco-friendly features include palm court plaza, ground-granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) paver blocks leading to rainwater percolation, compost generation with collected waste for use as fertilizer and air pollution monitors to gauge air quality. Smart features include Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) boom barriers, RFID enabled bicycles, communication stations at critical junctions and live monitoring systems for guard patrolling among a host of others. It also includes a multipurpose indoor hall, swimming pool, kids play area, fully equipped gymnasium, CCTV surveillance, and customized outdoor seating area for elders.Source: Businesswire