Century Real Estate Unveils Century Horizon in North Bangalore on KIAL Road (opp. Jakkur Flying Club)

Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the largest owners of real estate and one of the top developers in Bangalore has unveiled their much much-anticipated North Bangalore project ‘Century Horizon’.

Century Horizon is the ideal home for the young millennial on the move – not just physically, but also in life. Located in the upcoming Central Business District (CBD) – North Bengaluru, Century Horizon is designed for the suave, smart go-getter who aspires to reach for the stars.

Dr. Dayananda Pai Founder of Century Real Estate and Sathish Pai, Founder of Century Real Estate Holdings at the launch of Century Real Estate latest project Century Horizon in North Bangalore

North Bangalore is witnessing a growth spurt with the rise of several tech parks, education and healthcare institutions and residential projects. North Bangalore, with its ready infrastructure and proposed Airport Metro connection, is the fastest-growing region in the city and is set up to be a prime commercial hub. Availability of space, real estate development, proximity to the airport and improved connectivity to the major hubs of the city are some of the major reasons why North Bangalore is the budding ground for development and investment.

Jakkur, situated prominently on the Airport Road, is the latest destination to attract young millennials in search of the elusive balance and quality of life. The connectivity to Hebbal & prominent office locations, upcoming Retail Malls in the vicinity, proximity to GKVK – largest green space in North Bangalore, make Jakkur the perfect destination for a home.

Mr. P Ravindra Pai, Managing Director of Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., announced at the launch event, “Century Horizon has been a much-awaited project for us and I am glad to welcome everyone at the launch event today. Our legacy of 46 years in the Bangalore Real Estate Market and substantial land bank has put us in a strong position. We are honored to have received such a strong booking response and customer trust, in spite of the current overall market outlook. A well-planned mixed-used development located 5 mins from Hebbal and 20 mins from the Airport; Century Horizon is designed to provide the perfect balance of the work-life-play lifestyle that customers expect today.”

Designed with the new generation of home buyers in mind who look for quality products and facilities at a competitive price advantage, Century Horizon features a lavish 10,000 sq. ft. Clubhouse and has a wide range of amenities to fulfill the social, recreational and fitness needs of the residents. Amenities such as Temperature Controlled Indoor Swimming Pool, Steam Room and Indoor Games Room provide the added zest to the Project.

