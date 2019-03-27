Chivas 18 Alchemy Brings an Extrasensorial Spectacle Blended With the Sixth Sense

by businesswireindia.com

Chivas, The World’s Best Blended Scotch Whisky*, evoked the intuitive and intangible with ‘Chivas 18 Alchemy’. Joining hands with 5 illustrious virtuosos from the lifestyle space to play host to the city’s discerning elite, the exquisite experience at The Pavilion, DLF Emporio- India’s finest luxury retail destination, captivated everyone with its magnificence.Laced with extravagance, the evening delved into the indefinable and intangible that is at the heart of the ‘Sixth Sense’, by five maestros – actor Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, designer Rahul Mishra, artist Sudarshan Shetty, and jeweler Siddharth Kasliwal. Each of them curated an unparalleled amalgam of craftsmanship and elegance inspired by the award-winning blend of Chivas 18.The sixth sense is transient and imperceptible. It is like a sleight of hand, something in the air, the eureka moment, inspiration out of the blue – extrasensory and intuitive. Amongst the many sixth senses that connect to Chivas 18 and lend themselves to equally unusual creative expressions that the evening explored, were Fantasy, Intuition, Love, Déjà vu and Memory.The conjurer of the fantasy,created a shifting, immersive, honeycombed kaleidoscopic world of the real and imagined, using the drop, full of 85 notes as the muse.Stimulating intuition,dabbed into amber depths to paint a mirage of visions with mirrors and reflections. Fleeting, lasting, diffused, spontaneous yet startling in clarity, it was a mirage of mirrors.Decoding the labour of love,, created a mosaic of love, loss, mortality and in­finity using voices, ragas, video and installation art.Deciphering the world of déjà vu throughthe bejewelled masterpiece revived lost art of craftsmanship handed down generations. Imbibed by instinct, and imprinted in the psyche, it was a revival of lost legaciesDeconstructing the maze of memories,used tambour frame hoops to create a chandelier of memories in a play of light and shadows that blend layers of time with the ingredients found inside Chivas 18.said, “Chivas Alchemy is an extra-sensorial experience, rooted in curating the extraordinary. Through this collaboration with five stellar artistes, ‘Chivas Alchemy’ has brought alive, sublime interpretations of the sixth sense. This is an ode to the multi-layered blend of Chivas 18 Y.O, that rewards the senses with its unique 85 flavour notes.”Chivas 18 Alchemy was an evening beyond the seen, heard, tasted or touched, in an indefinable melange that befitted Chivas 18.*Chivas 18 was awarded the world’s best-blended scotch whisky at International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2014Source: Businesswire