CNH Industrial Capital Launches Retail Financial Services in India

by businesswireindia.com

CNH Industrial Capital, the financial services division of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), launched its retail finance offering for India under CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited at an event held in the national capital region attended by brand representatives of CNH Industrial Capital, New Holland Agriculture and CASE Construction Equipment as well as dealers selected from the CNH Industrial sales network in India.CNH Industrial Capital is a global financial services player in the Agricultural and Construction Equipment and Commercial Vehicles finance businesses and supports the CNH Industrial brands’ customers and dealers with customized solutions by offering a full range of retail financing, leases, rental programs and insurance products.CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited will dedicate its field-based financial specialists called “Capital Mitras” to New Holland Agriculture and CASE dealerships across the country to interact with customers to understand their financing needs and offer customized financial solutions to meet their requirements making use of a digital platform for a faster turnaround time, transparency and real-time tracking.Commenting on the launch of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited’s retail finance services in India, Mr. Raunak Varma, Country Manager, CNH Industrial India, said, “Our new retail finance arm will enhance CNH Industrial’s value proposition in India and support our dealers and end customers with tailor-made finance offering. What sets CNH Industrial Capital apart is its in-depth understanding of the markets and customers gathered over more than 60 years of working with users of agricultural and construction equipment and commercial vehicles, across the globe.”Mr. Daniel McTaggart, Head of Financial Services, CNH Industrial APAC, said, “India is one of the most exciting opportunities for CNH Industrial. Both agriculture and construction equipment sectors are experiencing consistent growth, and with the launch of CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited’s retail operations, we are looking forward to offering competitive retail finance solutions to customers of New Holland Agriculture, Case IH and CASE Construction Equipment in India.”Source: Businesswire