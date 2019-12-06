10- year old sniffer dog Rambo dies of age related illness in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 10-year old Sniffer Dog of Detective Dog Squad of the City police died here Friday, due to age related illness, putting the entire police department in gloom.

Rambo, a male Doberman was commissioned with the dog squad and was trained for a year from 2010 to 2011 and worked in several cases of identifying explosives.

Rambo had worked on 621 calls on duty, police said.

Rambo was being treated at the Coimbatore Poly Veterinary Hospital from November 23, due to age-related ailments and died today.

Rambo secured third place in the All India Breeds Championship Dog Show at Thrissur, Kerala in 2010 and stood second in Coimbatore Kennel Club, All Breeds Championship Dog Show recently.