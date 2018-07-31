1,000 students participate in ICSI career awareness programme in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Out to groom corporate governance professionals, Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today conducted a mega career awareness programme for company secretary jobs and various government scholarships for the BCom corporate secretaryship students..

Nearly 1,000 students from 15 colleges from Coimbatore and its nearby districts participated in the programme as part of ‘ICSI Vision 2022’, CSI Coimbatore Chapter Chairman Ramasubramania Raja said in a statement.

The institute had also scheduled a faculty development programme for the college professors on the theme ‘Empowering Teachers to Prepare Professionals on Tomorrow – ICSI Vision 2022’ and was expecting around 100-150 participants from 10 to 15 colleges, he said.

The emphasis on compliances and good governance by the companies had increased manifold, especially after certain corporate frauds and scams, he said.

As part of the ICSI Vision 2022, the institute proposed series of awareness campaigns across the country for youths to groom ‘Corporate Governance Professionals’, he added.