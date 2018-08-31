1,000 students to compete in Rotary band contest in Coimbatore on Sept 2

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Rotary Club of Coimbatore is conducting an inter-school band competition on September 2.

This being the Platinum Jubilee year of the club, the competition is open to all the districts in the Kongu belt, from where 27 teams from 23 schools are participating, along with a school in Puducherry, according club president, Joseph Paul.

A total of 1,000 students, including girls, under various category will vie for the honours at the competition to be held at Yuvabharathi Public School, Kanuvai on the outskirts.

The competition, jointly held with the Coimbatore District Sports and Games Association, will have two sessions and 14 teams will perform in the morning and the rest in the afternoon.

It will be inaugurated by Rotary District 3201 District Governor Nominee Jose Chacko and City Police Commissioner K Periaiah will be the guest of honour at the valedictory function.