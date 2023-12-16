10,000 Tree Plantation Drive at ELCOT Campus, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore – In line with the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Round Table India and exclusive grant support partner Home to Hope, USA along with supporting NGOs Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323 & Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City and HDFC is introducing a tree plantation initiative as part of their Parivartan project scheduled for December 16, 2023.

The endeavor involves planting 75,000 saplings at 3 locations in Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai.

The project’s inauguration on December 16 will kick off with the planting of 10,000 trees at Coimbatore ELCOT, and a total of 25,000 saplings will be allocated to this location. ELCOT, the land partner, provides support for all three project locations. The NGO partner for this initiative is Round Table India and exclusive grant support partner Home to Hope, USA along with supporting NGOs Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323 & Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City. The tree plantation at the 3 locations is executed by communiTREE.

The vision of this project is to establish a tree tunnel using intense plantation method, preserving and introducing an urban forest ambience bringing back the lost biodiversity.

The program will be graced by : Chief Guest Thiru. V BalaKrishnan, IPS Commissioner of Police, Guest of Honour Mr. Kesavan Rangachari, SVP, State Head Tamil Nadu, Ms. Dhanalakshmi Administrative Officer, ELCOT, Rtn. Mr. Manish Vyas, Project Co-ordinator HOH

Tr. Pankaj Bhaiya, Chairman – Area 7, Tr. Bhavuk Baid, Chairman – Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323, Tr. Koushik, Project Convenor Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323, Rtn. GokulRaj, District Director – RID 3201, Rtn. Venkat, Assistant Governor RID 3201 and Rtn. Dr. Rohini Sharma, President – Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City

Project Initiative Partner: HDFC Bank – Project Parivartan

Under Parivartan, the Bank empowers rural communities, providing on-farm and placement-linked training. In Bhubaneshwar, their Training Centre has skilled over 1,272 youth in diverse sectors, aiming to expand, having already served 1.24 lakh individuals and empowered 7.65 lakh women in entrepreneurship and employment. The Sustainable Livelihood Initiative, spanning 27 states, focuses on financial inclusion and capacity building, liberating over 96 lakh households from financial dependence and fostering sustainable communities like Bihdia Chaygaon, where women like Gitanjali Hira and Nilima Kalita thrive independently through entrepreneurship and upskilling.

Land Partner: ELCOT

This is a joint project on the ELCOT OSR land.

Grant Support Partner: HOH

The HOH is an US based Charitable Organization based, primarily focused on the education and well-being of underprivileged women

NGO Partner: RTI

Round Table India is an International Organisation focusing towards freedom through Education. They have built 100’s of Schools across India. In the recent years, they are also focusing on Health and Environment.

Execution Partner: communiTREE

Communitree is into creating urban forests. They nurture, maintain and manage 1.1 million Trees across South India. They create butterfly parks, Fruit Forests, Oxygen detox zone and Bio-Diversity parks.

Plantation Methodology:

1. Methodology : Intense

2. Distance : 12” to 18” inches apart

3. Boxes : 15 plants * 15 plants Matrix

4. Plant Height : 2 to 4 feet

5. Plant Varieties : Mixed

6. Plant Species : Native

7. Pit Depth : 8 – 12 inches

Project Objective

1. Restore the lost Green Cover

2. Reduce Temperature

3. Lower Noise & Dust Pollution

4. Naturally Cool & Clean Air

5. Create Mentally & Physically Stronger Communities

6. Create a Natural Habitat & Bio-Diversity

7. Enhance Surface Water Level

8. Enrich Soil Quality

9. A Place with Nature’s Magic

Trees Species List

1. Badam

2. Poongai

3. Mahagony

4. Rose Wood

5. Vengai

6. Elupai

7. Neer Maruthu

8. Poov Arasu

9. Jack Fruit

10. Vaagai