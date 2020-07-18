118 fresh cases in Coimbatore, one death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district recorded 118 fresh Covid-19 cases today, taking the total cases to 1,905, with one death recorded.

Of the total cases 717 were discharged and 1,169 patients are under treatment and so far recorded 18 deaths.

An 84-year old man, who was brought dead in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 15, had tested positive for Covid-19 and State Medical Bulletin recorded the death today, taking the tally to 18.

Erode reported 12 cases, including two imported ones, taking the tally to 473 of which 266 were discharged and 199 under treatment with eight deaths so far.

Nilgiris district reported 40 fresh cases and one death, taking the total to 410, of which 155 were discharged and 149 under treatment.

The 89 year old man died of Covid-19 was said to be a close friend of former president, Abdul Kalam.

Salem tally went up to 2,234 with 49 fresh cases today of which 1,308 were discharged and 912 under treatment and a 72 year old male and 29 year old female died of the virus.

In Tirupur, 25 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 433 cases of which 212 were discharged and 217 undergoing treatment, with.four deaths so far.