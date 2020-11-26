11th Indian Organ Donation Day observed

Covai Post Network

Indian organ donation day is being observed on the 27th of November 2020 by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), Government of India.

This is the 11th event following the commiseration of it in the calendar of events by NOTTO. KMCH, a major center for organ donation is well reflected with TRANSTAN awarding us year after year, the year 2020 awards for best performing hospital for organ donation along with awards for best renal transplant unit and best transplant coordinators.

KMCH observed the Indian organ donation day in the week of 26th November 2020 along with Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

In keeping with COVID guidelines, the hospital launched a stall reminiscing the sacrifices made by our donors in the last year. There was also a signature campaign along with pledge for organ donation with spot registrations on TRANSTAN online platform.

Needless to say, the tribute to the organ donors will never be enough but the recipients tireless reminder of the donor families sacrifice even at their time of grief makes us feel, the concept of “life after life” being divine intervention.

Recipients ordeal before transplant make them feel, the word “Thank you” is never gracious enough to thank donors family sacrifice, who along with transplant coordinators, neuro, intensive care and transplant teams, made their dreams to see yet another day possible.

Dr Arun N Palaniswami – Executive Director, KMCH, vividly remembering the sacrifice of every donor’s family in their time of grief, took the opportunity to thank the donor families for believing in the concept of organ donation. He insisted that more and more public need to come forward for organ donation registration.