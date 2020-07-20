  • Download mobile app
20 Jul 2020, Edition - 1833, Monday
Coimbatore

139 fresh cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 20, 2020

Coimbatore : A total of 139 fresh Covid-19 cases, including five imported, were reported in the district, taking the total to 2,183 today.

Of the total cases till date, 901 were discharged and 1,259 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, a State Medical Bulletin said.

Erode reported 31 fresh cases, including three imported ones taking the total cases to 509, of which 306 were discharged and 195 under
treatment, with eight deaths so far.

Salem reported 79 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,374 till date and 85 are undergoing treatment after 1,505 patients got discharged, with 19 deaths.

Tirupur recorded 38 fresh cases, taking the tally to 507, of which 252 were discharged and 250 under treatment, with five deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Thondamuthur police station on the outskirts was closed after three cops tested positive and admitted to ESI hospital.

SImilarly one policeman attached to Singanallur station tested poitive an undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

