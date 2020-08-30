  • Download mobile app
30 Aug 2020
Coimbatore

15 shops sealed in Karumathampatti, Coimbatore for violating lockdown norms

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2020

Coimbatore: The district administration today sealed 15 shops, including provision stores and meat shop, in Karumathampatti in the rural limits, for violating the total lock down restrictions.

According to police, a few provision stores, mutton and fish shops were opened in Karumathampatti, Somanur, Four Road junction and Krishnapuram, despite being the Sunday lock down.

Based on information, the officials from revenue department and Karumathampatti police registered cases for violating the regulations
and sealed 15 shops.

