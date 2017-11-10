16 young entrepreneurs to attend forum in Israel

Covai Post Network

A 16-member team of entrepreneurs, ‘Young Indians’, of which nine are from Coimbatore, will be visiting Israel as part of the India-Israel Innovation Forum from November 12.

The team will get to know industrial practices and innovations in Israel.

Young Indians Coimbatore Chapter Chair S Prasanna Krishna said there team would look at possible collaborations and investments. The delegation from includes industrialists from education, agriculture and cyber security sectors among othersand many others. The team would be there till November 17.

The entrepreneurs would be visiting startup accelerators in Tel Aviv University and top most industries in Israel.

Young Indians is an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry, a non-government organization to promote trade and business. A team from Israel is also expected to make an India visit later.