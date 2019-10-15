1,600 students to receive degree certificate at TNAU convocation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 1,600 candidates will receive degree certificates at the 40th Annual Convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) scheduled on October 25 here.

Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, in his capacity as the Chancellor of TNAU will preside over the convocation, while State Agiculture Minister and Pro-Chancellor R Doraikkannu will announce new Endowment Prizes and Medals.

Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr. Baldev Singh Dhillon will be the chief guest and deliver the Convocation address.

A total number of 1,263 candidates “in person” and 349 candidates “in absentia” will be awarded degree certificates.