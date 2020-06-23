18 new Covid19 cases in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Eighteen fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the city, majority of them from private hospital.

A 32 year old female and male, hailing from Telugupalayam tested positive in private hospital, while a 39-year old male from ondipudur

and 49 year old male from Periya Naickenpalayam tested positve in private hospital and ESI, the district medical bulleting said.

A 29-year old man, who arrived from Gujarat a week ago in Peelamedu tested positive in a private hospital a 72 year old female Velandipalayam got infected due to high risk contact tested in

a private hospital.

A 22-year old man from Air Force Sulur, who had arrived from Bengaluru by flight today tested positive at Airport.

A 56-year old male of Gandhipuram and 56 year old female from Kurudampalayam tested positive in Private hospitals, while 30 year old male from Chettipalayam and along with 19 year old teenager also of Chettipalayam and arrived from Bengalauru Flight today tested positive.

A 40 year old and 55 year old men from Kuniyamuthur considered as cluster tested positive, while a 35 yer old and 40 year old male

from Rathinapuri and arrived from Mumbai by flight tested positive and a 35 year old male from Pollachi also tested positive at Airport.

A 70-year old female from Selvpuram (cluster) tested postive, and anotehr 57-yeara old female from Sowripalayam tested positive in CMCH and a 54 year old male from Sulurtested in a private hospital.

Meanwhile, according to State media bulleting, of the 292 cases in Coim batore 164 were discharged and 126 active cases, while of the 87 in Erode, 72 were discharged and 14 under treatment.

Of the 48 cases in Nilgiris 17 were discharged and 31 active cases, in Tirpur of the 120 caes 116 discharged.

In Salem of 347 cases till date, 210 were discharges and 136 on treatment.