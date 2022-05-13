1st Graduation Ceremony in Nehru School of Architecture

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Housed in Panditji Seminar Hall in Nehru School of Architecture at Nehru Group of Institutions, Kuniamuthur campus situated in the Urban center of Coimbatore city.

The 1st Graduation Cermony of the First and the Second batch of students graduating from Nehru School of Architecture held on Sunday, 1st May 2022. Nehru School of Architecture, approved by Council of Architecture, New Delhi and affiliated to Anna University, Chennai & The Indian Institute of Architects has completed more than 6 years in moulding youngsters into creative professionals to face the future challenges in the construction industry. At 10.00 a.m. Nehru School of Architecture campus was bustling with high energy as the Institution felicitated the Academic Achievers of Batches 2015-2020 and 2016-2021.

Students of NSA were awarded with undergraduate degrees of Anna University Chennai. The convocation began with a majestic and grand academic procession which was headed by the Director followed by the other dignitaries. The ceremony was formally opened by Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions. The College annual report was read by Dr. Amrutha, Director, NSA followed by this was the Address of the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor.

Prof. Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Member, Tamilnadu State Planning Commission, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the 1st Graduation Ceremony. The Chief Guest in his address stated, “When you leave today with your degrees you carry points of knowledge with you. This knowledge is useless unless you try to connect the points which shall provide you the needed experience and with experience generates creativity. You are not going to get very far in life based on what you already know. You are going to advance in life by what you are going to learn after you leave from here.” Prof. V. Balakrishnaa, Principal Architect and Researcher, DIDRAITEEE, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor of the ceremony. He expressed about the importance of career choice in a student’s life and he quoted that “A doctor’s mistake is buried, but an architect’s mistake is displayed” ad continued telling the graduates the importance of creative designs, self made ideas and original approaches when doing any architectural design.

The Chief Guest there up on gave the degree to each student. After the distribution of degrees the oath taking of the degree recipients was done. Finally the Graduation Ceremony was dissolved, continued with this was the playing of National Anthem. The Academic procession moved back in the reverse order and the degree awardees followed at the back of the procession. The ceremony was ended with a ray of hope and joy.