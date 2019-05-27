2 kumkis brought to drive away wild tusker

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With two deaths due to elephant attack in the last 48 hours near Anamalai in the district, the forest department has brought two tamed elephants (kumkis) to drive away the wild tusker into the jungles.

One kumki Bharani was brought from Topslip in the wee hours of Monday and another Swaymbu reached this noon, forest department sources said.

This is expected to allay the fears of panic-gripped tribals in the Navamalai area, who were temporarily accommodated at EB quarters, they said.

Two teams were formed to monitor the movement of the elephant. The kumkis could help them to either drive it away deep into the jungles or capture and take it to the elephant camp,they said.

The wild elephant had killed a seven-year-old girl and a 55 year-old man in just two days.