17 Sep 2020, Edition - 1892, Thursday
20 year old youth arrested under POCSO for abducting a minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

September 17, 2020

Coimbatore : A 20-year old youth was arrested Thursday under POCSO on charges of abducting a minor girl to nearby Tirupur in the pretext of marrying her.

The parents of the 13-year old girl, a 9th standard student, had lodged a complaint about her missing for the last two days.

Police managed to trace the girl with her mobile phone and rushed to Tirupur and nabbed the youth Prashanth of Gudalur in Nilgiris District, police said.

Prashanth, working in garment factory, has brought the girl in the pretext of marrying her and case under POSCO Act was registered against him and remanded and lodged in the Central jail here.

The girl was rescued and handed over to the parents.

