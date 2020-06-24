22 fresh cases of Covid19 in Coimbatore, 55 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 22 fresh covid-19 positive cases were reported in the Coimbatore taking total to 314, while there was a surge in cases in Salem with 55 taking the total to 404, today.

While 21 cases in the district was indigenous, other was imported.

Of the 314 cases, 170 were discharged and with two deaths, 142 are undergoing treatment.

In Salem, of the 404 cases till date, 215 were discharged and 187 under treatment, with two deaths.

Of the 89 cases in Erode, 72 were discharged with two deaths.

Nilgiris has 48 actives cases till date of which 17 were discharged.

Of the 121 cases in Tirupur 116 were discharged and five active cases so far, the medical bulletin said.