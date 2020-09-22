24 year old arrested for sexual assault on 4-year old girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 24-year old construction worker was arrested under POCSO on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 4-year old girl in Masakalipalayuam on the outskirts two days ago.

The parents of the girl grew suspicious when they noticed injury on her body and vital part and on inquiry the girl narrated the incident, based on which a complaint was lodged with All Women Police Station.

The worker, Dinesh, hailing from Kallakurichi, was nabbed and interrogation revealed that he was staying near the girl’s house and confessed to have sexually assaulted her.

A case under POCSO was registered against Dinesh and was produced before a court and remanded and lodged in the Central Jail.

Dinesh was an accused in sexual assault case in nearby Tirupur and at present on bail, police said.