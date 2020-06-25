29 new cases in Coimbatore, 89 in Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In a sudden spurt Coimbatore District reported 29 fresh Covid-19 positive case and Salem 89 cases, taking total

cases to 347 and 494 respectively.

Of the 347 cases till date, 175 were discharged and 170 undergoing treatment in Coimbatore and of 494 cases 221 were discharged and 271 are on treatment in Salem, according to Medial Bulletin.

With two cases reported in Nilgiris, total cases rose to 50 of which 21 were discharged and remaining under treatment.

Of the 128 cases in Tirupur, 116 were discharged and 12 are under treatment, it said.

Of the 96 active cases in Erode, 72 were discharged and 22 are undergoing treatment.