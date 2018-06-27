  • Download mobile app

28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Coimbatore

3 held for abduction, murder of Tirupur knitwear exporter and Chidambaram’s kin

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Knitwear exporter C Shivamurthy (47), a distant relative of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was abducted and murdered by three paid goondas, who were nabbed late last night.

According to police, the family of Shivamurthy lodged a missing complaint on June 25, as he had not returned home in Tirupur from office that day.

Police traced his car around midnight near Vellore through the GPRS fitted in the vehicle,On alert from Tirupur police to control room in Vellore, the national highway patrol team located the car at Vengili and nabbed three persons in the vehicle, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the trio had abducted Sivamurtny from Tirupur and taken him to Mettupalayam near Coimbatore and murdered him on June 25. They dumped the body in a lake near Hosur, after moving around for nearly two days.

The trio were identified as Gouthaman, Vimal and Manibharathi of Coimbatore and were taken to Hosur as part of recovering the body. Further inquiry revealed that Sivamurthny had illicit relationship with a female worker in his factory and despite warning from her husband he continued it.

Angered over this, Murthy, husband of the worker, Bhuvaneshwari engaged the trio to finish Sivamurthy off, police said.

Murthy was arrested in Karamadai, about 35 km from here this morning. Sivamurthy was the son-in-law of Chidambaram’s sister-in-law.

