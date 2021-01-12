3 of YouTube channel held for asking vulgar questions to women

Covai Post Network

Three people including the owner of a YouTube channel were arrested by the Shastri Nagar police for asking vulgar questions to women who visited the Besant Nagar beach as part of a prank show for the channel.

YouTube channels have mushroomed in recent times. All one at times, needs is a smartphone. At times, they also go overboard with the content, desiring for it to become viral.

In this regard, a woman approached the Shastri Nagar police station with a complaint against a particular YouTube channel. She mentioned in her complaint that the YouTube channel was asking vulgar questions to women in public and making the same go viral on social media. She also submitted a video in this regard at the police station.

Acting on the complaint, the cops arrested a trio from the channel who have been identified as Dinesh (31, owner), Ahsin Batsha (23) and Ajaybabu (23).

Police officials said that they have been heavily patrolling areas such as Neelankarai and Thiruvanmiyur that see a lot of crowds in order to prevent crime. Elliots Beach which is part of Shastri Nagar is popular with people for walking and entertainment. The women who visited the beach were asked vulgar questions by the channel, the employees of which also threatened people who questioned them over the same, cited the police. Cops also said that efforts are on to close the channel.