3-year old leopard cub found dead

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The carcass of a three-year old leopard cub was found lying in a tea estate in Valparai in the district today.

The cub, with bleeding injuries all over the body, was noticed by some estate workers and on information, estate management informed forest department officials.

The officials, along with a veterinarian, recovered the body and burnt it after carrying out postmortem, department sources said.

The officials suspect that the cub could have died after fight with some other wild animal, some three days ago.