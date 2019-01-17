  • Download mobile app
17 Jan 2019, Edition - 1283, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Justice Dinesh Maheswari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges on Friday
  • Isro launches UNNATI to train foreign personnel
  • NGT directs Volkswagen to give an undertaking and deposit money by 5 pm Friday
  • Ex-BCCI president N Srinivasan lashes out at CoA
  • Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers
  • Mayawati’s MBA nephew enters frame, sparks speculation in BSP circles
  • Leopard takes away 3-year-old girl from mother’s lap in Bengal
Travel

Coimbatore

3-year old leopard cub found dead

Covai Post Network

January 17, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The carcass of a three-year old leopard cub was found lying in a tea estate in Valparai in the district today.

The cub, with bleeding injuries all over the body, was noticed by some estate workers and on information, estate management informed forest department officials.

The officials, along with a veterinarian, recovered the body and burnt it after carrying out postmortem, department sources said.

The officials suspect that the cub could have died after fight with some other wild animal, some three days ago.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿