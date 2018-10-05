  • Download mobile app

05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday

Coimbatore

300 held for protest against liquor outlet plat at Vellalore

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2018

Coimbatore : Nearly 300 residents and workers of various political parties were arrested on Friday when they attempted to stage a protest against the proposed Government liquor shop in Vellalore on the outskirts.

The Government had decided to open a new shop there and on complaints from residents in the area, the DMK, led by south district in-charge Tendral Selvaraj, organised the protest where workers of almost all parties participated.

Over 300 workers from DMK, Left parties, MDMK, AMMK and a few other organisations participated and raised slogans against the Government move. There has been no liquor shop in the area for the last 10 years.

As residents and youth were against the shop, the Government should immediately withdraw its proposal, Selvaraj said. Police arrested the agitating workers, as there was no permission to stage a demonstration.

