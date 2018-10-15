  • Download mobile app

15 Oct 2018

3,000 farmers in Tirupur march for Anamalayaru Nallaru water scheme

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2018

Coimbatore : Seeking implementation of long pending Anamalayaru Nallaru water scheme, over 3,000 farmers on Monday took out a march to the DIstrict Collectorate in nearby Tirupur.

The march began from Veerapandi Junction to the Collectorate, covering 6 km.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, C Mahendran, MP, and the Tirupur DIstrict Collector.

Jayaraman said the government had formed a committee comprising a retired chief engineer and officials from TNEB and forest department to study the feasibility.Discussions would also be held with Kerala Government.

The Anamalayar and Nallar water scheme was conceptualised some 50 years ago for farmers in the command areas of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project.

