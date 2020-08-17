4 dead,944 cured and 135 under treatment in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The day’s count was 27 in the Nilgiris on Monday.

With this the total number of Covid-19 infections,since the beginning rose to 1083. One from Sunday’s list was shifted to that of another district.

Of the new infections,as many as 15 were from Banahatty and nine belonged to Kannerimukku in Kotagiri.

Pointing out that the number of deaths,owing to the virus,was now four in the district,the Nilgiris Collector Ms. J.Innocent Divya said that while 944 have been cured and sent home,the remaining were undergoing treatment,in various medical facilities.She appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the precautionary measures being taken by the district administration.