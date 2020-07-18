  • Download mobile app
18 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

40 new Covid-19 infections in the Nilgiris on Saturday

Covai Post Network

July 18, 2020

Udhagamandalam: With no change being seen in the trend of the last few days 40 more Covid -19 cases were reported from various parts of the Nilgiris on Saturday.

This takes the total figure to 410,with one from Friday’s final tally being shifted to another district.Two have died so far.

Today also most of the cases were connected with the infected employee of a private company and a wedding organised at Thangadu Oranalli.
The rapid escalation,notwithstanding the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has appealed to the people of Nilgiris not to panic.

Pointing out that the cases were increasing owing to the intensified tests being carried out in the wake of the surge triggered by the wedding and the negligence of the employee of the private company,she has expressed the confidence that the daily count will come down.

She urged the people to exercise caution,particularly in matters relating to family functions.She cautioned that the district administration will not remain a silent spectator and added that action was being taken against officials concerned who failed to prevent such functions.

