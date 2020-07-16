44 Covid infections in the Nilgiris on Thursday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The daily count on the Covid front in the Nilgiris rose sharply on Thursday with as many as 44 new infections being reported.

With one being shifted to another district from Wednesday’s official figure,the total number of infections now stands at a

scary 320.

Of the new infections nine are from Ebbanad village near Ooty.All of them had recently attended a wedding at Thangadu Oranalli. Six others who had attended the wedding have also tested positive at Thangadu Oranalli,Sundatty and Kappachi.

A good number of cases have also been reported from the Giri cottage area and Main bazaar in Ooty.