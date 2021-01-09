4,500 polling booths to be set up in Coimbatore for upcoming state elections

Covai Post Network

Collector K Rajamani has said that there are plans to set up 4,500 polling stations in Coimbatore ahead of the Assembly elections.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the Central and State Governments within the respective districts should employ local government employees for election work. To this end, the Central and State Civil Servants should obtain in advance the details of those working in the local government departments under the control of the Government and send them to the Collector through the respective Heads of Officers of all levels to recruit qualified personnel for the election process.

Some of the employees working in the Central Government will be employed as Micro Observers. So far, details of 10,764 Central, State Government and Local Government employees have been received. There are currently a total of 3,048 polling stations in Coimbatore. But additional polling stations are to be built due to fears of coronavirus. So, a total of 4,500 polling stations are to be set up in the coming Assembly elections including the proposed new polling stations.

