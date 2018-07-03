  • Download mobile app

04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Travel

Coimbatore

47 women among 100 BSF personnel given Hatha Yoga training

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

COIMBATORE: A total of 47 women were part of 100 BSF Officials who were provided with 14-day Hatha Yoga programme at Isha Yoga Center here.

The Center has been providing with various kind of powerful yogic programs in its traditional way and Hatha Yoga is one such program which enables one to keep the body fit and experience life in an enhanced way.

Especially, BSF, CRPF, CSIF are being taught with Hatha Yoga practices which will enable them to sustain any climatic conditions and keeps their body and mind fit even in their hectic work conditions, a release from the Centre said.

This contingent, consisting of Assistant Commandants, Inspectors, Sub-inspectors and Constables, went through the regimen which included twice a day practice sessions and classroom sessions, commencing at 5.30 a.m. and concluding at 9.30 p.m. daily.

This batch included as participants, 47 lady constables and subordinate officers, who received the training very well and are now ready to further transmit the ancient yogic sciences within the BSF family, the release said.

