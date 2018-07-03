47 women among 100 BSF personnel given Hatha Yoga training

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A total of 47 women were part of 100 BSF Officials who were provided with 14-day Hatha Yoga programme at Isha Yoga Center here.

The Center has been providing with various kind of powerful yogic programs in its traditional way and Hatha Yoga is one such program which enables one to keep the body fit and experience life in an enhanced way.

Especially, BSF, CRPF, CSIF are being taught with Hatha Yoga practices which will enable them to sustain any climatic conditions and keeps their body and mind fit even in their hectic work conditions, a release from the Centre said.

This contingent, consisting of Assistant Commandants, Inspectors, Sub-inspectors and Constables, went through the regimen which included twice a day practice sessions and classroom sessions, commencing at 5.30 a.m. and concluding at 9.30 p.m. daily.

This batch included as participants, 47 lady constables and subordinate officers, who received the training very well and are now ready to further transmit the ancient yogic sciences within the BSF family, the release said.